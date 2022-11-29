 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

MC Explains | How Supreme Court and High Court judges are appointed in India

Ranjit Bhushan
Nov 29, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

The division of powers between the three principal arms of the government has a long, sticky history and seems unlikely to be settled any time soon as the faceoff between the Modi government and the Supreme Court demonstrates.

The collegium system, also called ‘judges selecting judges,’ is the way judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts are appointed and transferred. (Image: Supreme Court of India building)

“The bedrock of our democracy,” noted 17th century French philosopher Montesquieu, “is the rule of law and that means we have to have an independent judiciary, judges who can make decisions independent of the political winds that are blowing.”

These words formed the bedrock of democratic rule worldwide, the theory of separation of powers of the three branches of the government – the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. An independent judiciary remains the sine qua non of a vibrant democratic system. Only an impartial and independent judiciary can stand as a guarantor of liberty.

In practice, however, such a division sharpens the potential of a faceoff between the executive and the judiciary, a trend evidenced in India from time to time.

It is currently manifest in a war of words between the Supreme Court represented by several senior judges, including Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and the Union government symbolised by law minister Kiren Rijiju on the selection of the higher judiciary through the collegium system.

There are indications that the battle may get more intense, veering onto sensitive areas such as the government delaying appointments made by the higher judiciary. The CJI is on record saying that the collegium system ensured judicial independence and fairness of selection. He was reacting to Rijiju’s scathing criticism of the ‘opaque’ selection of judges. On November 27, the law minister criticised the top court’s observations that the government was sitting on files related to the appointment of judges cleared by the collegium.

Next day, Supreme Court judge SK Kaul ‘disapproved’ of the minister’s observation, saying this “should never have happened.”