Nagaland Minister's tweet about his 'wife' prompts Shaadi.com to make him an offer

Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education Temjen Imna Along was in for a surprise recently when he discovered that people have been looking for his wife on Google. The Google search prompt amused the Minister who is yet to get married and is currently searching for the "one".

Taking to Twitter, Along shared a screenshot of the search prompt and wrote, "Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"

The tweet caught the eye of Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal. "We'll have to do something about this," he tweeted in Hindi tagging the matrimonial company. To which Temjen Imna Along responded that he would get married after actor Salman Khan ties the knot.

Mittal then said that while the wait for Salman Khan to get married might be a very long one, Along may not have to wait that long to find a partner with Shaadi.com, prompting the bemused Minister to ask for a discount.

"Stay single" was the Minister's reference to a pledge that he had made on the occasion of World Population Day to stay single and contribute towards a sustainable future.

"On the occasion of World Population Day, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today," Along had tweeted.

But soon, even Shaadi.com joined the conversation.

The humourous exchange delighted Twitter users. Here's how a few of them responded.

Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal has been going to great lengths for Shaadi.com. Recently, he even shaved off his trademark moustache and beard – albeit a little unwillingly – during an advert for the matrimonial company.