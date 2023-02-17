Inside Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s big fat Indian wedding

After renewing their vows in a Christian ceremony on Valentine’s Day, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have shared photos from their Hindu wedding. The couple recently tied the knot again - three years after they first got married in a private ceremony in 2020.

For their big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur, both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic chose custom ensembles from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While the bride looked radiant in a heavily-embellished golden ghagra with a red bandhani dupatta, the groom chose an off-white jamdani sherwani with hand-embroidered gold zardozi.

Their grand Indian wedding ceremony took place on February 16 at Raffles Udaipur, a luxury property.

“Now and forever,” the cricketer wrote while sharing photos from the wedding on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020. They welcomed their baby boy, Agastya, in July 2020.

Agastya looked adorable in a black tuxedo at his parents’ white wedding ceremony, pics of which the couple shared on Instagram a day after Valentine’s Day.



Stankovic is a Serbian model and actor based in Mumbai, while Pandya is an Indian cricketer who captained the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. The Wedding Story, the couple's official wedding photographer, revealed that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic met in the unlikeliest of places and love blossomed between the two. The Covid pandemic, however, derailed their wedding plans.

Microsoft working on integrating AI with Windows 11

"Three years later, they decided to pick up from where they left and celebrate their 'marriage' in the midst of their families and friends, and most importantly, their tiny little one – Agastya," The Wedding Story revealed in an Instagram post.

Sanya Jain