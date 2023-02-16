 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Influencers losing trust of followers due to lack of transparency, says ASCI

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Transparency and honesty stood out as the key reasons why consumers trust influencers on social media, followed by relatable content, and personal stories, as per the survey conducted by ASCI.

Majority of consumers stay away from those influencers who lack transparency, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said in a report.

Transparency and honesty stood out as the key reasons why consumers trust influencers on social media, followed by relatable content, and personal stories, as per the survey conducted by ASCI among 820 respondents.

The survey, which highlighted the trust consumers have in social media influencers, pointed that 43 percent consumers stayed away from influencers when they sensed a lack of transparency, 42 percent did not trust influencers if they had repetitive content, and over-promotion led to lack of trust for 41 percent consumers.

