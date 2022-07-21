Indians now get visa-free access to 60 countries. Full list inside

After the government lifted the ban on international travel--imposed due to the Covid outbreak--in March this year, Indian passport has regained some of its strength. In a recently released global passport ranking chart, the country has ranked 87 among 199 passports.

The Henley Passport Index defines the strength of diplomatic relations of countries with each other. The more 'ease of access' a country offers to others, the higher its ranking. The data to compile this index was was derived from International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, India had access to only 23 countries. But now, Indian passport holders will get visa-free access to these 60 countries.

The Henley Passport Index is published quarterly and in the in the last quarter, India had ranked 83, up from the 90th position in 2021's rankings.

Read more: Freedom of Indian passport holder back to pre-pandemic levels but way behind top-ranking Japan: Henley report

The top 10 ranks in the Henley Passport Index were secured by the following countries:

1.) Japan

2.) Singapore, South Korea

3.) Germany, Spain

4.) Finland, Italy, Luxembourg

5.) Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden

6.) France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom

7.) Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States

8.) Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta

9.) Hungary

10.) Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia

The countries at the bottom are:

1.) Dem. Rep. of Congo, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Sudan

2.) Bangladesh, Kosovo, Libya

3.) North Korea

4.) Nepal, Palestinian Territory

5.) Somalia

6.) Yemen

7.) Pakistan

8.) Syria

9.) Iran

10.) Afghanistan

Since Japan has topped the index, Japanese passport holders enjoy access to 193 countries. This was limited to 76 countries in 2020.