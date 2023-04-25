This Indian billionaire pledged Rs 250 crore to build UK's first Jagannath temple

A UK-based billionaire from Odisha, Biswanath Patnaik, has pledged Rs 250 crore to a UK charity raising funds to build Britain’s first dedicated Jagannath temple on the outskirts of London, Times of India reported. This is one of the biggest donations ever offered to a temple outside India.

Patnaik, chairman and founder of the investment firm FinNest Group of Companies, announced his pledge to the Shree Jagannatha Society UK (SJSUK) during the UK’s first Jagannath Convention held on Akshaya Trithiya on Sunday. The Odia billionaire is also an accomplished serial entrepreneur, legal counsel, and philanthropist.

After being felicitated at the event, Patnaik encouraged the devotees of Lord Jagannath to work together and realise the dream of building a Jagannath temple in the UK.

The temple was promised by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his election campaign, New Indian Express reported.