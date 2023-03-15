 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India gets first dedicated precision oncology centre

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

The burden of cancer is rising in India with nearly 20 lakh new cases predicted annually from 2025 and personalised cancer care is pitched as the future of cancer treatment

As per the Globocan estimates, the cancer burden worldwide is expected to be 28.4 million cases in 2040.(Image: US National Cancer Institute via Unsplash)

India is set to get the first precision oncology centre that promises cancer treatment tailor-made on the basis of a patient’s genetic profile.

While some hospitals in the country do offer personalised therapy for cancer already, the new centre, being established by a molecular oncologist and cancer geneticist trained at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Centre, will offer it for every patient.

“The treatment here is basically given to the patient based on the tumor genomics and the patient genomics,” said Dr Amit Verma who is setting up Dr AV Cancer Centre in Gurugram, Delhi’s satellite city in Haryana.

Taking into consideration the specifics of that particular patient and the particular tumor, the centre will define a treatment for the patient that in many cases may vary from that given to another patient with the same disease and the same stage.