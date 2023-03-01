 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ind vs Aus: Venkatesh Prasad trends as KL Rahul is dropped

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

After India announced the starting XI for the third Test match against Australia, the former Indian pacer was trending on Twitter. Here's why

Venkatesh Prasad has been critical of KL Rahul’s performance. ((Image: Twitter @venkateshprasad)

Indian opener KL Rahul, whose dismal run in red ball cricket has been raising questions about his presence in the team, was dropped from the playing XI for the third Test in Indore against Australia in favour of Shubman Gill.

The change was expected after India won the second Test in Delhi but it was former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad who was trending on Twitter after the team for the game, which got underway on March 1, was announced.

Rahul has been in poor form in Test cricket since the beginning of 2022, scoring only 175 runs in 11 innings at an average of 15.90.

His place in the team was questioned by many on social media, with Prasad being one of the most vocal voices on Twitter.

As Rahul’s poor run continued in the ongoing series against Australia as well — 38 runs from three innings —  Prasad posted a series of Tweets calling for the opener to be dropped.