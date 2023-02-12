IIT graduate laid off by Microsoft gets support from Twitter: 'Makes me tearful'

An IIT alumnus, who was recently laid off by Microsoft, has received overwhelming support from Twitter users after he shared the news on social media.

Koustuv Saha was a senior researcher with Microsoft Research and is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. He had completed his PhD from Georgia Tech's School of Interactive Computing in the US.

Like several others who have been laid off by tech giants, Saha took to Twitter to share the update that he was laid off and to look for better job opportunities, but what he perhaps did not expect was the outpouring of positive messages and encouragement he received.

Saha said that the layoff hit his confidence because he had started working with Microsoft Research a little over a year ago after completing his PhD.

Soon, people who have worked with Saha responded to his message with words of encouragement.

Moneycontrol News