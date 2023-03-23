 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to check if your PAN is linked with Aadhaar

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

The linking of PAN and Aadhaar has been made mandatory with March 31, 2023 set as the deadline to do so. Here is how you can check your PAN-Aadhaar status.

Linking PAN and Aadhaar has been made mandatory

The linking of PAN and Aadhaar has been made mandatory by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). March 31, 2023, has been fixed as the deadline till which taxpayers can link their permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar. Failure to do so will result in PAN becoming inoperative, which means you will not be able to perform several banking services or carry out NSE and BSE transactions.

Taxpayers who have not yet linked their Aadhaar with their PAN can do so by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000, as the deadline for linking without penalty was June 30, 2022.

If you have not yet linked your PAN and Aadhaar card, you can visit this step-by-step guide on how to do so.

If you have already linked your PAN and Aadhaar, or if you are unsure about whether they are linked, you can check the status in two ways.