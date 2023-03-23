How to check if your PAN is linked with Aadhaar

The linking of PAN and Aadhaar has been made mandatory by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). March 31, 2023, has been fixed as the deadline till which taxpayers can link their permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar. Failure to do so will result in PAN becoming inoperative, which means you will not be able to perform several banking services or carry out NSE and BSE transactions.

Taxpayers who have not yet linked their Aadhaar with their PAN can do so by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000, as the deadline for linking without penalty was June 30, 2022.

If you have not yet linked your PAN and Aadhaar card, you can visit this step-by-step guide on how to do so.

If you have already linked your PAN and Aadhaar, or if you are unsure about whether they are linked, you can check the status in two ways.

How to check status if your PAN and Aadhaar are linked? The first way to check is through the Income Tax e-filing portal.

This company offers over Rs 40,000 for human excreta. That's Rs 1.5 crore a year Step one: Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal by using this link: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ Step two: On the left side of the page, you will see ‘Quick Links’. Click on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’. Step three: Enter your 10-digit PAN number and 12-digit Aadhaar number. Then click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’. If your Aadhaar is already linked, Aadhaar number will be displayed. If Aadhaar is not linked, you will need to complete the necessary steps to link the two. The second way to check your PAN-Aadhaar status is through SMS. To check the status of PAN-Aadhaar linking through SMS, you will need to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161. You will need to compose a message in this format to check status: Type “UIDPAN” followed by a space. Then type your 12-digit Aadhaar number, followed by a space. Then type your PAN number and send the SMS to 567678 or 56161. The SMS format should be this: UIDPAN <12 digit Aadhaar number> <10 digit Permanent Account Number>

Moneycontrol News