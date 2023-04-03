 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
XBB1.16 leading COVID case surge, no rise in hospitalisation, says health ministry

Ayushman Kumar
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

In Maharashtra, the XBB 1.16 subvariant has been detected in 93 percent of COVID samples from Pune. The highly transmissible subvariant was also found in over 75 percent of COVID samples in Nagpur

According to infectious disease experts, the XBB 1.16 subvariant is a highly transmissible form of COVID.

While active cases of the Covid-causing coronavirus continue to grow at a sustained pace, the union health ministry on April 3 said that hospitalisation continues to remain very low across the country.

“We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently XBB 1.16, the subvariant of Omicron circulating in the country, hasn’t led to an increase in hospitalisation,” a top official said.

The official added that the current surge could be attributed to the spread of the XBB 1.16 variant in the country, adding that scientists have isolated the strain.

“Scientists at the national institute of virology in Pune have isolated the strain of the variant and research is being done,” he added.