World Sleep Day 2023: When it started, significance and theme

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

The World Sleep Day initiative began in 2008 by The World Sleep Day Committee, who started the day to spread awareness about the value of good sleep and to address various sleep-related concerns.

The theme for 2023 World Sleep Day is sleep is essential for good health. (Representational)

World Sleep Day will be celebrated on Friday, March 17. It is an annual event that is observed on the third Friday of March before the Spring Equinox to grow awareness about the importance of getting sufficient sleep and make the world aware about the different sleep-related issues.

The World Sleep Day initiative began in 2008 by The World Sleep Day Committee, a branch of the Global Sleep Society, who started the day to spread awareness about the value of good sleep and to address various sleep-related concerns. The theme for 2023 World Sleep Day is "sleep is essential for good health".

Lifestyles globally have become increasingly hectic due to factors such as long working hours and heightened commuting time. Hence, to ensure consistency in performance, the importance of having good sleep has risen, in the last few years, which has enhanced the significance of initiatives such as World Sleep Day.