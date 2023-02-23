Challenges galore as new DCGI takes charge

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, on February 23, took charge as the new Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and will now head the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), a government body that regulates drug manufacturing, their sale and distribution across the country.

This is for the first time that a person with a strong background in the corporate sector has been appointed as the DCGI.

Raghuvanshi had worked for long durations at pharma majors Ranbaxy Laboratories and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories before joining the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, a government agency, where he was serving as secretary-cum-scientific advisor ahead of the latest appointment.

All the former chief drug regulators, on the other hand, have been associated only with government agencies prior to their appointment at the crucial post.

Sumi Sukanya Dutta