 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Challenges galore as new DCGI takes charge

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi takes over as DCGI at a time when India's pharma industry is facing a major credibility issue worldwide due to allegations of supplying substandard products

Raghuvanshi’s appointment comes at a time when some India-made drugs such as cough syrups and eye drops have triggered a global controversy (Representative image)

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, on February 23, took charge as the new Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and will now head the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), a government body that regulates drug manufacturing, their sale and distribution across the country.

This is for the first time that a person with a strong background in the corporate sector has been appointed as the DCGI.

Raghuvanshi had worked for long durations at pharma majors Ranbaxy Laboratories and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories before joining the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, a government agency, where he was serving as secretary-cum-scientific advisor ahead of the latest appointment.

All the former chief drug regulators, on the other hand, have been associated only with government agencies prior to their appointment at the crucial post.