Proton beam therapy offers new lease of life to cancer patients, fewer side-effects: experts

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre is the country’s first and only hospital to have proton beam therapy in clinical operation.

India’s sole proton cancer centre, which has treated almost 900 patients in four years – most of them neurological cancers – is expanding its ambit to treat patients of mouth, gastro-intestine, breast, lung and prostate cancers, apart from soft tissues.

Proton beam therapy, which uses protons instead of X-rays to treat cancer, is a cutting-edge radiation technology with only select centres worldwide. The Apollo Hospitals group has set up South Asia’s first such centre in Chennai.

Though far costlier than traditional cancer therapy, the advantage of proton beam therapy is that it allows a more targeted treatment of cancerous tumours while causing remarkably fewer side-effects.

It is estimated that 50-70 percent of all cancer patients may need radiation therapy sometime during the course of treatment.