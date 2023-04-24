 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Is it safe to eat food that's past its 'best before' date? Experts weigh in

Nivedita
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Is it safe to eat food after the "best before" date mentioned on the packet? You expose yourself to food poisoning and other serious infections, say health experts.

Such foods can be contaminated with harmful bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which can lead to foodborne illnesses (Image: Pexels)

Still feeling uneasy after you chewed off that bread lying in your fridge for over two weeks just because you didn't want to "waste" it? Or, are you one of those ruthless kinds who never feel guilty about throwing away that cookie, processed meat or canned item since you couldn't finish them before their "best before" date? Either ways, the good news is this: not all food is harmful if you consume them after their expiry date.

There's more good news. According to the United States Department of Agriculture ( USDA), many dates listed on food items refer to the quality, and not their safety. This means that certain items won't hurt if you eat them after the "best before" date. The downside, however, is that they won't taste the same as a freshly packed product. The law mandates that manufacturers mention the date to help consumers and retailers decide when the food is of the best quality, and, except for infant formula, dates are not an indicator of the product's safey.

Still, doctors say it is better to keep a tab on the dates and go easy on items that have crossed the date as consuming them after the date could be harmful to you.

How expired foods are harmful