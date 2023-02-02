 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt move to eliminate sickle cell anaemia a good decision but it may not be easy

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 02, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

The central and western parts of India, with predominantly tribal populations, have the highest prevalence of the sickle-cell disease which typically presents with severe bone pains and blood clots in critical organs

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 included a declaration to launch a project to eliminate sickle cell anaemia from the country by 2047.

“A mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047 will be launched,” the minister said. “It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in affected tribal areas, and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.”

The special focus on the disease, a common condition among the country’s tribal population, has taken many by surprise but government sources said that it was a push by the tribal ministry that led to the move.

Incidentally, Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda, who is also the former chief minister of Jharkhand, has two sons afflicted with the disease, and during this tenure in the ministry, several measures have been adopted to tackle the disease.