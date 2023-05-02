 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
Depression | Are you under digital distress? 3 ways tech-triggers affect your mental health

The Conversation
May 02, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Anxiety disorder: Tech-triggers are pervasive, yet seemingly innocuous because we click them away. Here are three main types of tech-triggers and their effects to consider if you are under stress.

Digital clutter creates a slow-burn of deep-seated awareness that there is too much to manage, and we’re failing at it

By Brittany Harker Martin

Mental Health Week, which runs from May 1 to 7, provides an opportunity to reflect on our collective well-being. In addition to rising mental health issues, there seems to be a general malaise across normally well individuals in society. This is manifesting as cognitive and physical exhaustion, limited patience, disinterest in work and a resentment of the stressors in our lives.

Many of these stressors may be coming from interactions with technology: small but frequent frustrations that quickly dissipate, but when added up become micro-aggressive tech-triggers of digital distress, defined here as a form of psychological distress caused by a dysfunctional user experience with technology.

Tech-triggers are pervasive, yet seemingly innocuous because we’ve learned to click them away or compartmentalise their effects. No one is going to do anything about them until we acknowledge their harm, and that it’s a problem. Here are three main types of tech-triggers and their corresponding effects to consider if this is affecting you.