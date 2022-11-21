 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Will pose an initial challenge, but a well-thought-out move, drug makers say of mandatory QR codes on branded medicines 

Ayushman Kumar
Nov 21, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

The move is aimed at curbing the sale of spurious, counterfeit or substandard drugs.

QR codes may be new to many American shoppers, but they have been popular internationally for years. (Representative Image)

Indian pharmaceutical companies have welcomed the Centre’s decision to make a Quick Response (QR) code mandatory on the packaging label of the top 300 drug formulations, but said it will likely pose initial challenges to manufacturers.

“We welcome the government’s move to introduce QR codes in medicine packaging as they can greatly help in controlling the counterfeiting of drugs by tracking their journey from factory to patient,” said Alok Malik, Executive Vice President and Business Head, India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

“Counterfeit drugs are a threat to patient safety and this initiative will be another important move towards assuring authenticity and traceability of the drugs,” Malik added.

The new rule is applicable to drug formulations including Calpol, Allegra, Betadine ointment, Gelusil and Dolo 650 and will come into force on August 1, 2023, a government notification dated November 18 said.

The QR code will have to store data of the unique product identification, proper and generic name of the drug, brand name, name and address of the manufacturer, batch number and date of manufacturing and expiry, and manufacturing licence number.

Battle against spurious drugs