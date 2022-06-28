Only fully jabbed and asymptomatic people should be allowed in religious gatherings, Yatras, says Centre

The Centre, on June 28, wrote to states ahead of various religious congregations and festivities, suggesting that only asymptomatic and fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 should be allowed in mass gatherings.
The letter by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan comes as religious gatherings such as Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha and Kanwaraiya Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, which see participation of lakhs of devotees are about to begin.
“If need be, a special drive for primary vaccination and precaution dose administration to all eligible people may be taken by the administration at least a fortnight in advance for those planning to join,” said the letter addressed to state chief secretaries.
It also said that additional precautions need to be taken by elderly persons and those with comorbidities while planning to participate in such events.
“They need to consult their treating doctors and continue taking medication throughout the period while closely monitoring their health,” wrote Bhushan.
The communique underlined that while the trajectory of COVID-19 cases has declined significantly from levels that were observed in earlier part of the year, a few states are witnessing upswing in cases currently.
A total of 11, 793 coronavirus infections were detected in India on June 28 while the active infections rose to 96,700.
“Upcoming months are likely to witness mass gatherings in context of various festivities as well as Yatras to be held in different parts of the country,” Bhushan said in his letter.
“During many such events and Yatras, lakhs of individuals undertake intra and inter-state journey spanning hundreds of kilometers with halting points arranged by volunteers and community based social and religious organizations,” he said.
The letter cautioned that such congregations may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.