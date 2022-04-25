Glenmark rolls out fixed dose combination for type two diabetes in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a fixed dose combination which aims to improve glycemic control among adults with insulin resistance, for those whose diabetes is not controlled by metformin, and those who require Teneliglitptin and Pioglitazone as additional drugs.

Launched under the brand name Zita Plus Pio, the company said this drug contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) and Pioglitazone (15 mg) which can be taken once in a day.

This is the only available DPP4 and Glitazone combination brand in India for adults with uncontrolled type two diabetes, the company added.

“This offers affordable treatment to adult diabetic patients,” said Alok Malik, group vice president and head of India formulations at Glenmark.