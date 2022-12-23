 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines offer incremental benefits in elderly: Kang

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 23, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

According to government officials, an Indian bivalent vaccine – which uses two variations of the coronavirus strain – is already in the pipeline.

As COVID-19 infections increase in some countries, raising concerns in India over protection against the disease, bivalent vaccines – those developed using two variations of the coronavirus – offer incremental benefit in the elderly, a top virologist said.

“When it comes to vaccines, what we’ve seen with the monovalent vaccines and bivalent vaccines is what the bivalent vaccines offer, that benefit is the greatest in the oldest individuals. These are data that have come out recently,” virologist Gagandeep Kang told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

A bivalent vaccine is designed on the basis of two different mutated forms of the virus. Moderna’s mRNA 1273.214 vaccine is a combination of the original Wuhan strain and the highly mutated Omicron variant. It provides protection against both versions of the pathogen.

Kang said countries in the West have been using bivalent boosters.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
“In Europe, they also have a monovalent vaccine for the Omicron strain alone,” she added.

On the possibility of an additional vaccine dose against Omicron for the entire population, Kang, the first Indian woman to be inducted as a Fellow of the Royal Society in London, said that it was a question of individual benefit and population benefit.