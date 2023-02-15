Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renew vows on Valentine’s Day

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows on February 14, Valentine’s Day. The couple got ‘re-married’ in a Christian ceremony nearly three years after they first tied the knot. While the star all-rounder looked dapper in a black ensemble, Natasa Stankovic was radiant in a white wedding gown.

“We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love,” Hardik Pandya wrote while sharing glimpses from the ceremony on Instagram. The pictures show Natasa walking down the aisle, her bridesmaids in peach dresses and the couple posing with their son Agastya.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020. They welcomed their baby boy in July 2020.

“They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it,” a source told Hindustan Times.

It is not clear where the couple’s vow renewal took place, although unconfirmed reports suggested the location was Udaipur, Rajasthan. For their Christian wedding on February 14, Natasa chose a custom white gown from Shantnu and Nikhil featuring a corseted bodice embroidered in natural pearls and a 15-feet-long veil.

Hardik Pandya, 30, captained the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. His wife Natasa is a Serbian model and actor based in Mumbai.