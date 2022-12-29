 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greta Thunberg's savage reply to influencer Andrew Tate's '33 cars' jibe

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s savage comeback to controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate’s post has won her points from her fans.

Taking a swipe at the teenager, Tate, a former kickboxer and self-described misogynist, on Wednesday bragged about owning “33 cars” and said he is happy to share details about the “enormous emissions” of his cars. Tagging her, he asked for her email address.

“Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My two Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start,” Tate tweeted.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Greta Thunberg, 19, clapped back with a sharp response. “Yes, please do enlighten me,” she tweeted in response, adding a made-up email address to mock Tate. The fake address ends with “get a life”.

The Swedish climate activist’s tweet got over 126 million views and two million ‘likes’.

“This burn produced more emissions than Andrew Tate’s 33 cars,” a user commented.