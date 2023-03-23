 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Grammarly's new Indian-origin CEO has a Bengaluru link

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury spent over 14 years at Google in India and the US before he joined Grammarly two years ago. He will take over as the CEO from Brad Hoover.

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury is currently Grammarly's Global Head of Product (Image credit: www.grammarly.com)

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury has been appointed as the next CEO of Grammarly, the online text editing platform based on artificial intelligence. The Indian-origin executive will take the top job in May, the company said.

“I joined @Grammarly wo years ago because of a deep belief in our mission to improve lives by improving communication. I’m honored to serve that mission in a new capacity as Grammarly’s CEO, starting May 1. We're just getting started,” he tweeted.

Roy-Chowdhury, who is currently the company’s Global Head of Product, succeeds Brad Hoover.

“Rahul’s product and technology background is a tremendous asset, and he is well-positioned to help us navigate the path ahead,” Hoover said in a blog post.