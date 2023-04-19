Government meets influencers to tighten self-regulation to curb misleading ads

The government, which released endorsement guidelines for social-media influencers in January, is meeting some of them on April 19 to address the issue of misleading advertisements.

Department of consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said during a media roundtable that the ministry would meet with 40-50 influencers and ask them to tighten self-regulation.

"There is heavy set of advertising going on social media by the influencers. We came out with the guidelines few months back, which talk about disclosing material benefit if they are endorsing a product,” he said.

Maryam Farooqui