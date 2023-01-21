 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Google sacks employee of over 16 years by deactivating his account at 3 am

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

Google's parent company Alphabet has become the latest tech giant to cut jobs amid an economic downturn. It will let go 12,000 workers.

Justin Moore worked at Google as a software engineering manager. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

After over 16 years working at Google, a software engineering manager says he was let go in the most abrupt way -- no other communication except the sudden deactivation of his account.

Justin Moore, who is based in Washington DC, wrote on his LinkedIn profile that his account was automatically deactivated at 3 am on January 20.

"I haven't received any of the other communications the boilerplate "you've been let go" website (which I now also can't access) said I should receive," he added.

Reflecting on his time at Google, Moore said it was mostly "wonderful". He said he was proud of the work his teams did.

"I got to work with some great people and really help a lot of our users around the world in the Civics and Elections space," Moore wrote. "I was so incredibly fortunate."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Moore started off at Google as senior software engineer in 2006. In 2019, he was promoted to the software engineering manager position.