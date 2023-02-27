 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google layoffs hit even robots who cleaned tables, opened doors

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

Google is shutting down a team that trained over 100 robots to open doors, clean cafeteria tables and sort trash at offices.

(Image credit: Everyday Robots)

Budget cuts at Google have put not just humans but even robots out of service. The tech giant will shut down a team that trained more than a 100 robots to open doors, clean cafeteria tables and sort trash, according to the Wired website.

The "Everyday Robots" were a project under Alphabet's "X -
The Moonshot Factory" program. The aim was to build general-purpose learning robots that could operate independently and safely in unstructured environments.

An official told Wired that Everyday Robots won't be a separate project anymore.

“Some of the technology and part of the team will be consolidated into existing robotics efforts within Google Research," said Denise Gamboa,  Everyday Robots' director of marketing and communications.