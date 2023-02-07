Google engineer creates Gita GPT, AI chatbot inspired by Bhagavad Gita

First there was ChatGPT – the OpenAI chatbot that became an internet sensation. And then there were hundreds of startups trying to jump on the AI bandwagon.

According to a Bloomberg report, a growing number of large and small companies are trying to overtake OpenAI in the world of AI services. The success of ChatGPT, funded by Microsoft, even pushed Google to release its own experimental conversation AI ‘Bard’ earlier than planned.

OpenAI is famous for its large-language models, which are huge AI systems capable of processing and analysing text from the whole of the internet and using it to generate responses. Its technology is called GPT, which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer. The technology is expected to get significantly better with the release of GPT-4, Bloomberg reported.

In the meantime, several apps powered by GPT-3 have emerged online. Among them is Gita GPT - a GPT-3 powered app that generates answers to your life issues from the Bhagavad Gita.

Gita GPT: AI solution to life’s troubles? Gita GPT is the brainchild of Sukuru Sai Vineet, a software engineer with Google India.

The app allows people to ask questions which the AI chatbot answers by consulting the Bhagavad Gita. The Gita is a Hindu scripture that follows the dialogue between Arjun and his charioteer, Lord Krishna. It covers a broad range of topics, from the ethicality of war to the nature of God and self, from philosophical debates to the meaning of 'dharma' and more. Gita GPT allows users to "consult the Gita" for everyday problems. For example, one might ask the chatbot for advice on how to handle a breakup, and it would analyse the text of the scripture to return with the most relevant verses.

Budget 2023: Marginal hike in healthcare allocation, key schemes see cuts Other AI tools inspired by Bhagavad Gita There are several other AI apps that claim to help users with the teachings of the Gita. On https://gita.kishans.in, for example, the app takes on the role of Lord Krishna while the user is Arjun asking for advice.

Similarly, www.bhagavadgita.ai is another tool that allows users to “ask Krishna” for advice on any problem they might be facing. www.gitagpt.in pegs itself as a revolutionary chatbot powered by OpenAI's GPT-3. "With Gita GPT, you can gain insight and clarity into your life's decisions in an easy, interactive way," the app promises. So why the sudden increase in the number of AI apps inspired by a Hindu scripture? Well, it apparently started with a tweet from Shashank Yalamanchi on January 27. “Imagine a BhagwadGitaGPT. You put your situation in words and the model gives out the relevant verse from Bhagwad Gita,” he wrote. Yalamanchi’s tweet went viral with over 2 lakh views and several apps using the teachings of the Gita cropped up soon afterwards.

