Google engineer creates Gita GPT, AI chatbot inspired by Bhagavad Gita

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST

Gita GPT allows users to “consult the Gita” for everyday problems. Here's a look at similar AI tools inspired by the Bhagavad Gita.

Gita GPT and other AI tools look for relevant verses in the Bhagavad Gita when asked a question (Image credit: Gita_GPT/Twitter)

First there was ChatGPT – the OpenAI chatbot that became an internet sensation. And then there were hundreds of startups trying to jump on the AI bandwagon.

According to a Bloomberg report, a growing number of large and small companies are trying to overtake OpenAI in the world of AI services. The success of ChatGPT, funded by Microsoft, even pushed Google to release its own experimental conversation AI ‘Bard’ earlier than planned.

OpenAI is famous for its large-language models, which are huge AI systems capable of processing and analysing text from the whole of the internet and using it to generate responses. Its technology is called GPT, which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer. The technology is expected to get significantly better with the release of GPT-4, Bloomberg reported.

In the meantime, several apps powered by GPT-3 have emerged online. Among them is Gita GPT - a GPT-3 powered app that generates answers to your life issues from the Bhagavad Gita.