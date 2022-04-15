Good Friday 2022: Messages and quotes to mark the holy day

Christians communities will today observe Good Friday -- a day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. Rituals done on this day include fasting, church services and vigils.

Good Friday falls on the Friday immediately before Easter Sunday. Easter marks Jesus’ resurrection from the dead.

Good Friday is observed as a holiday around the world. To mark the day, here are some messages to share with your family and friends.

For God so loved the world, he gave his only begotten son to be crucified for the sins of the world. May got bless us on this great Friday.

May the blessings of the lord shine upon you on this holy day and may he always keep you in his loving care.

May your faith in God bring peace to your heart. May God always bless you. Have a blessed Good Friday.

He will answer your prayers today. Have a holy Good Friday.

He bore it all in silence because he held us dear. May he receive our regards.

May the glory of our Savior strengthen you and may his graces shine upon you on Good Friday and always.

Today we remember God’s great love for us. May this day bring new meaning and change in your life. Wishing all Christians a blessed Good Friday.

May we start this Good Friday with fasting and prayers so that we can bring

God’s mercy and forgiveness on all mankind. Let’s pray together.

Mercy peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround you and be with you on Good Friday.