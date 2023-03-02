 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Giant reptiles at IIM-Calcutta on a 'normal day' in viral video. 'Debating inflation,' says Twitter

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

Monitor lizards are native to Africa and Asia, coming in about 80 species. Two monitor lizards were seen in a viral video from IIM-Calcutta.

A Twitter user posted the video of the two monitor lizards at IIM-Calcutta. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @_zeroxinfinity_)

Days after a video of a massive King Cobra literally “standing up” and swaying terrified the internet, a similar moment was captured on the campus of Indian Institute of Management in Kolkata. A Twitter user shared a video of two monitor lizards by the side of a lake inside the campus.

People who watched the video were left confused, wondering if the reptiles were fighting or hugging each other.

“A normal day at IIM Calcutta,” Nupur tweeted on Tuesday.

The video, originally captured by another Twitter user, Akash Jethwa, has nearly five lakh views and over 8,500 ‘likes’. The tweet has over a million views.

Author Amish Tripathi, who is an IIM-Calcutta alumnus, dropped a cheeky comment with a devil- face emoji. “They look like some folks from the 31st batch,” he tweeted.