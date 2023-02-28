 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fresh trouble for tainted pharma firm linked with Gambia deaths in decade-old case

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

In September last year, three cough syrups supplied by Maiden Pharmaceuticals were linked to the deaths of nearly 80 children in Gambia, but later the Indian government said that in-country examination had found no contamination in the drugs supplied to the African nation.

Two senior executives of Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals have been pronounced guilty by a local Sonepat court in a case of substandard medicine, and have been awarded a sentence of two and half years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court from the city where the drugmaker has its production facility, also asked the two employees of the company to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, last week.

The sentences awarded to Director, Naresh Kumar Goel, and Technical Director, M.K. Sharma, however, have been suspended so that they could appeal against the quantum of sentence in a higher court. They have time till March 23 to make such an appeal.

The latest conviction comes in a case pertaining to the supply of substandard antacid Rantidine 150 mg, under the brand name Mantek 150, to Vietnam, in 2013.