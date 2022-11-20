 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: London, Paris break tradition, won't screen matches in public spaces

Nov 20, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST

A drone display and fireworks are seen over the skyline ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Saturday.

Several European cities such as London and Paris traditionally screen FIFA World Cup matches in public spaces or fan zones. This time, however, several cities are set to break this tradition due to the host country Qatar's alleged human right violations.

Apart from Paris, other French cities like Marseille, Lille, Bordeaux, Reims, Nancy, and Rodez have announced they will not install giant television screens as in the past to relay matches, The Guardian reported.

“This competition has gradually turned into a human and environmental disaster, incompatible with the values we want to see conveyed through sport and especially football,” Benoît Payan, the mayor of Marseille and head of a leftwing and environmentalist coalition, said in a statement.

Former French international and Manchester United footballer Eric Cantona is also boycotting the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“I will not watch a single match of this World Cup. This will cost me because since I was a kid it’s been an event that I love, that I look forward to and that I watch with passion. But let’s be honest with ourselves. This World Cup makes no sense. The only meaning of this event, as we all know, is money,” he wrote.

