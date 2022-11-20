FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark to wear 'toned down' jerseys in 'colour of mourning'. Here's why

FIFA World cup 2022: Jersey for Denmark designed by sportswear brand Hummel. (Image credit: @hummelsport)

This FIFA World Cup, Denmark is set to wear "toned down" shirts for the to protest against hosts Qatar's human rights record, with kit provider Hummel designing an all-black kit, to represent the "colour of mourning".

The move comes after Denmark's request for its players to be permitted to wear pro-human rights training shirts with the words "Human Rights for All" at the World Cup in Qatar was rejected by FIFA.

In a statement, Hummel said, "We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives," the company said in an Instagram post that referred to reports of casualties among migrant labourers working on Qatar's mega infrastructure projects."

"We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation."

In addition to the main red strip and a second jersey in white, a black and grey third strip was a sign of "mourning", the kit company said.

FIFA has a tough stance when it comes to the use of slogans or political messages added to sporting kits and uniforms and has asked teams to "focus on football" following a controversial build-up.

The Danish Football Federation (DBU) disputes that it was a political message but accepted the decision.

"For me, this is a jersey with a very simple message about universal human rights," DBU director Jakob Jensen told Danish agency Ritzau.

"We don't think there's any politics in it. We think that the human rights are universal, and we stand by this view. FIFA had a different assessment and sadly we had to take that into consideration."

Qatar has been criticised for its stance on homosexual relationships -- which is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison -- human rights record and treatment of migrant workers in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

According to a 2021 report by The Guardian, 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka died in Qatar in the decade after the country was awarded the World Cup in 2010.

Of them, 37 deaths were directly linked to World Cup construction projects, but only three were designated as “work-related.”

Meanwhile, European teams have found a way to defy FIFA and and are set to wear "One Love" armbands with a multi-coloured heart during the matches.

The "One Love" initiative was launched in response to the treatment of LGBTQ communities in Qatar.