What is ‘The Pseudonymous Economy’ and can it create better social networks?

Nisha Ramchandani
Jan 07, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Pseudonymity can be a double-edged sword, as it allows individuals to be who they are, but limits the influence they can wield by not revealing their true identity. Here’s a look at use cases beyond Crypto and Web3. 

Pseudonymity helps to avoid discrimination and cancellation, but also limits personal influence as the domain name - rather than the person - is typically linked to the content. (Photo: Mason Kimbarovsky via Unsplash)

A year ago, Balaji Srinivasan, an angel investor, tech founder, and WSJ bestselling author of The Network State, spoke about the ‘The Pseudonymous Economy’. He was addressing the Cryptocurrency and Hayek Conference hosted by Coin Center and the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. In his talk, Balaji predicted: “People will be known more by their crypto domains than their real names,” adding that “AI and blockchain are changing the fundamental way we are representing ourselves online.”

The pivotal moment (to me) in this talk is when (towards the end) Balaji talks about transferring reputation to a pseudonym. That got me thinking, while the concept of pseudonymity is spoken of mostly from a crypto and Web3 perspective, it is quite prevalent on social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit and YouTube, as well.

However, for platforms such as Twitter or LinkedIn that are built for individuals to feel like micro-celebrities, what happens when an individual is no longer known by his/her real name? Does it create better social networks? Are individuals more authentic and is there more trust?

Let us find out.

What is Pseudonymity?

Pseudonymity is when a name other than an individual’s real name is used to create an identity online.