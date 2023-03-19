 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ending of SonyLIV show Rocket Boys 2 explained

Abhishek Mande Bhot
Mar 19, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Lots of questions have cropped up on the Internet since the SonyLIV dropped on March 17. Case in point: Why is Pokhran called the Land of Five Mirages? Why was India's first nuclear test codenamed Smiling Buddha? Did the CIA have Homi Bhabha killed? And who is Pipsy in real life?

Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi J. Bhabha in SonyLIV's 'Rocket Boys'.

Rocket Boys 2 dropped on SonyLIV this weekend and takes forward the story of the birth of India’s space and nuclear programmes. At the centre of this story are two men: Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

The first season of Rocket Boys ends with India’s humiliation at the hands of China and Jawaharlal Nehru granting Dr Bhabha the permission to build an atom bomb. Sarabhai and Bhabha differ in their views on the bomb, the former preferring to use nuclear power for peaceful purposes only. But even as the two take their own paths – Sarabhai aims to put satellites in space even as Bhabha takes on the project to make a bomb – the two remain friends.

Merely by virtue of the covert nature of Dr Bhabha’s work, his story tends to take precedence in this season. Unlike Dr Sarabhai who, in the show, is surrounded by people that really existed – his wife, Mrinalini, daughter Mallika, his father, the industrialist Ambalal Sarabhai, even his lover Kamla Chowdhry, the first faculty member of IIM Ahmedabad – Dr Bhabha’s track has a lot of fictional characters.

Who is Pipsy in real life?