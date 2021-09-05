 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grammy winner Ricky Kej: Growing up, I’d dissect songs and try figure out the instruments used

Debarati S. Sen
Feb 06, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

Ricky Kej on working with Stewart Copeland - founder and drummer of The Police - his music and environmental activism.

US-born music composer Ricky Kej released his 21st studio album ‘Divine Tides’ on July 21, 2021. Created in collaboration with five-time Grammy Award winner Stewart Copeland, drummer of the iconic British rock band 'The Police', the album has since brought him two Grammys: the 2022 Grammy in the best new age album category, and the Grammy for best immersive audio album this year.

In an exclusive interview in 2021, Kej had talked about his work, recording during the pandemic, how he turned musician after studying to be a dental surgeon, his passion for the environment and how in the post-pandemic era, musicians need to find the right way to disseminate music. Excerpts:

After ‘Winds of Samsara’, ‘Divine Tides’ is your most ambitious project, and even as we speak, new videos for this album are being released. This is your 21st studio album. Tell us about it...