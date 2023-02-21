 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rewriting Roald Dahl's books for 'sensitivity' is the latest woke atrocity

Sandipan Deb
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

The changes in Roald Dahl's books relate to weight, mental health, gender and race.

Roald Dahl at a book signing event in Amsterdam in October 1988. Dahl's books have been translated in 68 languages. (Image from the Dutch National Archive via Wikimedia Commons)

The stories of Roald Dahl, one of the greatest children’s books writers ever, have been rewritten for “sensitivity”, to protect readers from feeling insecure or frightened. This is the latest woke atrocity.

The changes made by Dahl’s publisher Puffin Books, a division of Penguin Random House, in consultation with the Roald Dahl Story Company, which owns the rights to the books, relate to weight, mental health, gender and race.

In Fantastic Mr Fox, the mention that two tractors are black has been deleted. “Bunce, the little pot-bellied dwarf”, is now plain old Bunce. Obviously, the people who did this would find Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs deeply problematic.

Some of the changes made are astonishing. In George’s Marvellous Medicine, the sentence “He didn’t have any brothers or sisters” has been changed to “He doesn’t have any siblings”. “Daddy says it’s fine for a man to be tall” has become “Daddy says it’s fine for people to be tall”. “Mummy washes them down the sink” is now “Mummy and Daddy wash them down the sink”. And inexplicably, “Owch!” has been changed to “Ugh!”