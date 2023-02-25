 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

What Jamsetji Tata did for education, and to build modern India

Sundeep Khanna
Feb 25, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Born on March 3, 1839, in “one of the tiny bylanes in Dasturwad (in Navsari, Gujarat)”, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, was at once a visionary and a builder, a rare combination.

The Indian Institute of Science was Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata's brainchild. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Sir Ardeshir Dalal ICS, Dr. V. K. R. V. Rao, former Union Minister of Education, K.R. Narayanan, former President of India, Raja Ramanna Director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Jayant V. Narlikar, the Astro-Physicist of Hoyle-Narlikar fame, Jamshed J. Irani, former Director, Tata Sons Limited and Yezdi H. Malegam who headed S. B. Billimoria & Co, have something in common, besides hugely impressive achievements in their chosen fields. Each of them, along with another 5,400 Indians, have been recipients of the JN Tata Endowment Fund. Given the stature of most of them, it is probably fair to say they would have got where they did even without it. But surely, the scholarship established in 1892 by Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, helped.

The man after whom it is named did much more to promote education, particularly scientific and technical. The Indian Institute of Science, ranked among the world's best research institutions, was his brainchild, an idea that consumed him through his life though it finally came into being five years after he had died in 1904. And this was in a hopelessly poor country bent under the yoke of a colonial power. No wonder, his contemporary, Swami Vivekananda wrote: “We are not aware if any project at once so opportune and so far-reaching in its beneficent effects was ever mooted in India, as that of the postgraduate research university of Mr Tata. The scheme grasps the vital point of weakness in our national well-being with a clearness of vision and tightness of grip, the masterliness of which is only equalled by the munificence of the gift with which it is ushered to the public.”

That such a singular feat was only one small part of J.N. Tata’s genius is evidence of what an extraordinary man he was. Born on March 3, 1839, in “one of the tiny bylanes in Dasturwad (in Navsari, Gujarat)”, he was at once a visionary and a builder, a rare combination. His vision extended to linking Bandra and Worli by sea and building a world class hotel in Mumbai city. The iconic Taj Mahal Hotel opened its doors to its first 17 guests on December 16, 1903, though the sealink took a bit more time coming.

His many other achievements, though equally mind boggling, bear little recounting. He set up the Tata Group, which lends its name today to products ranging from salt to steel, software to airlines. In his lifetime, he put in place plans to make iron and steel and generate hydroelectric power in the country. With the belief that steel was essential to India’s development, he pursued the idea relentlessly, overcoming the scepticism of many.