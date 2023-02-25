 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infotainment channels are the next big thing. Here’s why

Nisha Ramchandani
Feb 25, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

Infotainment is not a new concept; what is making it exciting now is personalised content, increased use of technology such as AR and VR to enhance the viewer experience, and a high level of engagement between creators and their audience.

Due to its positioning between ‘influencers’ and edtech startups, infotainment is now serving as a gateway or funnel to various educational topics on the one hand and becoming a customer acquisition strategy for larger businesses on the other. (Representational image: Karolina Grabowska via Pexels)

B-schools in India have 260 million students. The top 5 infotainment channels in India — Abhi and Niyu, AevyTV, Dhruv Rathee, Soch by Mohak Mangal and Think School — have 1,859.4 million (1.85 billion) subscribers. That is seven times the number of B-school students, highlighting the gap and need for accessible and simplified business education.

Infotainment, a combination of entertainment and education, is gaining ground, and while it is not an entirely new concept, what makes it exciting now is:

1.    Personalised content

2.    Increased use of technology such as AR and VR to enhance the viewer experience