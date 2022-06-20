Inaugural Cohort of ATLAS SkillTech University Fellows Poised for High Growth Careers

• 1500 fellows graduate in new age courses across Design (ISDI), Management, Entrepreneurship (ISME), Hospitality, Media, Digital Marketing, Film and Animation

• Industry Integrated Curriculum designed in collaboration with global leaders in education – Parsons School of Design New York and Vancouver Film School Canada

• Fellows secure placements in world-leading organisations – Apple, Boston Consulting Group, Colgate, Gucci, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Nykaa, Samsung, TCS, Vogue among others; accepted for Master’s program at top-notch international universities including – Columbia University, London Business School, New York University, John Hopkins, Parsons School of Design and Imperial College, London

Mumbai, June 18, 2022 – India’s leading urban multidisciplinary university - ATLAS SkillTech University – held its inaugural graduation ceremony for its first batch of Academic Fellows today. Chief Guest, Ronnie Screwvala, Indian entrepreneur, philanthropist, opinion leader and author, graced the occasion with his presence. Over 1500 ATLAS Fellows with an interesting mix of diverse backgrounds, coming from more than 20 different states across India and overseas, participated in the grand ceremony hosted at Jio World Convention Centre.

Congratulating the students, Dr. Indu Shahani, Founding President and Chancellor, ATLAS SkillTech University, said, “ATLAS SkillTech University offers students a technology enabled learning environment and represents the university of tomorrow. The knowledge and skills the graduating fellows have acquired at ATLAS during this fellowship has nurtured future-ready digital professionals. We are extremely proud of our talented students and wish them great success as they step out to create the new world order.”

These ATLAS Fellows have completed rigorous, new-age programs in Design (ISDI), Management, Entrepreneurship (ISME), Hospitality, Media, Digital Marketing, Film and Animation created in collaboration with world leaders in education. The cutting-edge innovation-focused interdisciplinary programs are designed to transform young and creative learners into inventors, innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs and technology leaders. The programs prepare students for high impact careers with an entrepreneurial mind-set.

ATLAS has given students a phenomenal advantage to become part of the larger business community with its experienced faculty, corporate and global networks, state-of-the-art infrastructure and central location in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) with proximity to over 500 leading conglomerates.

The first batch of graduating ATLAS fellows have secured top placements and internships across various industries in leading organisations such as Apple, Aditya Birla Group, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Colgate, Deloitte, EY, Gucci, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Infosys, KPMG, Mahindra, Nykaa, Phillips, PWC, Reliance Industries, Samsung, Sabyasachi, Siemens, TATA Consultancy Services, Tommy Hilfiger, Viacom and Vogue.

Those wanting to pursue further studies have been accepted for coveted Masters programs at the world’s leading universities such as Columbia University, Imperial College London, New York University, London Business School, London School of Economics, John Hopkins University, Parsons School of Design, University of the Arts London, SCAD and Rice University among many others.

About ATLAS SkillTech University

ATLAS SkillTech University is a state private skills university situated in Mumbai. Focused on emerging trends and skills for young India, ATLAS has adopted a futuristic multidisciplinary education model co-created with an international community of scholars, academicians, industry experts, and world leaders in education with undivided focus on academic excellence. ATLAS delivers cutting-edge undergraduate and postgraduate education across the new-age streams of Design & Innovation, Management & Entrepreneurship and Digital Technology. The world-renowned faculty, start-of-the-art infrastructure, and unique corporate connect of ATLAS empowers students to succeed in Industry 4.0 and become global leaders.

The University is led by the Founding President and Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University, Dr. Indu Shahani (Former Sheriff, Mumbai).

