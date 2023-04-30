 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Design heritage: What architects today can take away from Hawa Mahal in Jaipur

Bindu Gopal Rao
Apr 30, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

The Hawa Mahal offers many architectural lessons, including the use of contextual architectural styles, and innovation in construction techniques to create built structures that reflect the city’s culture.

The 953 jharokhas, or small windows, of Hawa Mahal filter light into the interior spaces of the palace, creating a play of light and shadow. (Photo: Ankur Bagai via Pexels)

One of the most iconic symbols of Jaipur, the Hawa Mahal is an outstanding example of Rajputana architecture. The palace is a five-storey structure with 953 small windows or jharokhas, which are designed and decorated with intricate latticework. One of the reasons why the Hawa Mahal has stood the test of time is its unique architecture. Although the palace is built on the edge of a hill with the walls supported by adjacent structures, the palace can even withstand earthquakes.

“Using sturdy materials and skilled craftsmanship has helped preserve the palace for centuries. Sandstone is a robust material choice, and the intricate details of jharokhas have been carved by skilled artisans. Further, the Hawa Mahal is a well-maintained monument that was restored over the years. The palace is now a popular tourist attraction and has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This helped to ensure that it continues to stand the test of time,” says Pathak.

View from a courtyard in Hawa Mahal. (Photo: Rahul Pandit via Pexels)

Contemporary designers can learn several valuable lessons from Hawa Mahal, both in terms of its construction and design features. “For instance, the palace is an excellent example of how local materials (sandstone) can be used innovatively to create aesthetic and functional structures. The jharokhas, designed to allow cool air to circulate throughout the palace, serve as inspiration in contemporary buildings. The intricate details and designs carved into the sandstone walls of Hawa Mahal demonstrate the importance of attention to detail that contemporary designers can take away from traditional architecture,” says architect Nikita Bajaj Pathak, founder, Design 21.