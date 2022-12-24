 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Curse of the magazine cover hits Sam Bankman-Fried

Sundeep Khanna
Dec 24, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t the only celebrity tycoon who’s found out that the covers of business magazines are the slippery slopes to doom.

At peak, FTX Founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's fortune stood at $26 billion.

Those whom the gods love die young. Those whom the magazines love go to jail.

Consider Sam Bankman-Fried. Just a few months ago he was on the cover of Fortune magazine accompanied by the epithet: “The Next Warren Buffett?” With his fortune plummeting from a peak of $26 billion to near zero and only a monstrous and unprecedented $250 million bail bond getting him out of prison for now, the question seems downright silly.

Bankman-Fried isn’t the only celebrity tycoon who’s found out that the covers of business magazines are the slippery slopes to doom.

In India there was the original Big Bull, Harshad Mehta.

(Photo by Soujanya Raj/Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

In the early 1990s, with India bathed in the warm glow of economic liberalization, Mehta became one of its first poster children. From there to magazine covers was a short journey made easier by his gleaming Lexus which peeped out proudly from behind his frame. The inside pages of the magazines celebrated his 15,000-sq ft home on Mumbai’s Worli Seaface with its billiards room and a nine-hole putting green. The honeymoon didn’t last long. By April 1992, the regulators and enforcement agencies were on to his scams. Mehta fell as rapidly as he had ascended and took down the Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) Sensitive Index with him.