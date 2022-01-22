 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book excerpt: Yogi Adityanath was the second UP chief minister to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram temple

Feb 05, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

'Yogi Adityanath: Religion, Politics and Power: The Untold Story' is a biography of Uttar Pradesh's 22nd chief minister, including anecdotes and discussion around his administrative style.

As chief minister, Yogi can now boast of accomplishing his responsibility to concretize the dreams of his guru (Mahant Avaidyanath), and his guru’s guru (Mahant Digvijaynath), by ensuring construction of the much-debated Ram temple at Ayodhya.

As if to prove that he was just as committed towards the cause of the Ram temple as his guru was, Yogi offered prayers at the

By offering prayers at the makeshift Ram temple, Adityanath became the second chief minister after Rajnath Singh to do so. As chief minister, Rajnath offered prayers at the makeshift shrine in 2002. No other BJP chief minister, including Kalyan Singh during whose tenure the Babri Masjid was razed, nor any of the non-BJP chief ministers—Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav—ever visited the disputed site.

The demolition of the structure proved catastrophic with communal riots engulfing large parts of the country leaving over 3,000 people dead. Simultaneously, it played a major role in shaping the political destiny of not only Uttar Pradesh but also that of the country.