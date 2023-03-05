Heels break off, clothes tear off: This fashion show has a message on luxury. Watch

Swedish designer Beate Karlsson's fashion show at the recent Milan Fashion Week saw clothes tearing off, heels breaking off and accessories falling off the models as they walked the ramp. In the end, the whole backdrop fell flat on its face. And yes, it was all intentional.

Titled 'Fake it till you break it,' the fashion show was all about dissecting and deconstructing the seriousness of fashion. Meanwhile, the videos of the show are viral.

Speaking to Hunger TV, Beate Karlsson said the idea started with the question: “What’s the most embarrassing thing that can happen to a fashion house?”

"We were exploring this idea of fake richness and wealth and how the fashion industry is just about labels and what value does it carry? So this collection became a development of that theme," she said. "We also thought there’s something very funny about shame and how you can put that in the collection or in a runway show, and how you present something. So for our SS23 (Spring/Summer 2023) show, there was a sense of our models being ashamed because they fell over and they f***** up. Whereas now it’s more about us a fashion house screwing up because everything is falling apart."

