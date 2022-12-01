Fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci goods from India and China, worth $10 million, caught in New York

Three trucks full of “high-end” knock-offs of luxury brands, worth $10 million, were seized by the police in New York City this week during a crackdown on illegal street vendors.

Fake Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Gucci, Balenciaga, Prada, Dior, Rolex, and Yves Saint Laurent products were caught in the massive raid in Lower Manhattan. The items included bags, shoes, backpacks, watches and sunglasses, reports said.

Most of the goods seized were from China or India, Bill Friberg, a “counterfeit recognition specialist” and retired police official, told New York Post.

“This stuff here is poor-quality fakes,” he said.

17 people have been arrested.

“Sidewalks are blocked, there’s property everywhere, merchandise everywhere. This really impacts local businesses in a negative manner, as well as reduces the quality of life,” Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey said during a press conference with the seized goods shown to the media.