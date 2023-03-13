 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19: Experts stress weeks ahead crucial as cases creep up in many states

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 13, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

In light of a rising trend in influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illnesses being witnessed in many states, the Centre also called an interdepartmental review meeting last week

A healthcare worker prepares a Covid-19 swab test (Representative image)

Amid a nationwide seasonal flu outbreak, COVID-19 numbers are also creeping up in India, raising concerns that a new Omicron variant may be triggering the spike in coronavirus cases.

On March 12, the country reported 514 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly four months, while active cases rose to 3,809. The states that are recording more coronavirus cases compared to others include Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana and Gujarat.

Though the overall COVID-19 test positivity rate stays at 0.5 percent for the country, some districts and states have seen a rising trajectory in the positivity rate.

The rising COVID test positivity rate in some areas also prompted the Union health ministry to shoot a letter to states on March 11, asking them to step up surveillance related to influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illnesses.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
