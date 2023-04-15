 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Know moneyness in Options for better strike selection: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Apr 15, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

The price difference between the current market price of the underlying and the strike price determines the moneyness of the option and also the option premium.

Strike Price of an Option is the pre-determined price at which the underlying asset can be bought or sold

Options have a unique quality of letting us take advantage of a directional move by paying a very small amount of premium. Buying both Call and Put options can make us eligible for a much bigger profit than what we invest.

However, as we all know that the same expiry and same symbol have multiple Call and Put options. These options belong to the same symbol and has the same expiry but they have different strike price or exercise price. To refresh our memories Strike Price of an Option is the pre-determined price at which the underlying asset can be bought or sold, by the option buyer (depending on whether it is a call or put option) upon expiry of the option.

More importantly, the price difference between the current market price of the underlying and the strike price determines the moneyness of the option and also the option premium.