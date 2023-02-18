 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Spreads, an efficient way to trade range bound market: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Feb 18, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

Credit Spread is an Options trading strategy that works wonders when there is a lack of momentum in the market.

Renowned financial analyst, Shubham Agarwal, discusses the nitty-gritty of credit spread Options strategy:

Equities have been in consolidation for a while now. The movement range of 2-3 percent in headline indices can frustrate any positional trader. While there are cases of such market conditions continuing for over a year, having such a phenomenon for a few months is not unusual.

Now that we know the problem, let us concentrate on possible solutions. Key characteristics of such range-bound markets are a few:

1. Moves do not last long
2. Market is not unidirectional
3. Trades against the trend take place very often
4. Momentum is fairly slow