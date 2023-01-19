 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns

Budget 2023 will be capex-oriented, says Rajesh Cheruvu of LGT Wealth

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Sectorally with expectations of the FY24 Budget to remain capex-oriented, industrial and infrastructure should remain in focus. Power, railways, shipping, defence and roads remain favourable sectors.

Debt markets would probably be the balancing equation to equity markets’ reactions. Should the fiscal deficit see extra pain from an excessively inflationary budget, sovereign yields could be hardened as debt issuance would increase to bridge govt. revenues and expenses. Rupee could see an uptick should the current account deficit (CAD) see some relief if the Budget announces initiatives for export-oriented sectors.

The FY23 Budget presented in CY22 was hailed as positive by markets. It had strong elements of permanency in economic growth as much of the expenditure was deployed on a balance-sheet basis, said Rajesh Cheruvu, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at LGT Wealth India.

"Arguably, business models based on the expansion of the balance sheet on the fixed asset side can be construed to have a higher enterprise value rather than a simple expansion of reserves or cash accretion. This is because there is the belief that fixed assets should, over time, churn out better overall business returns than cash if deployed correctly," he said.

"Expansion of reserves (without fixed assets increasing) could mean that the business is more transaction-focused (i.e. relying more on the profit & loss to feed the balance sheet directly). Hence, the FY23 Budget, which focused on balance sheet expansion, brought cheer to market participants. The Government has lived up to the CAPEX spree, with FYTD23 investments meeting the pro-rata FY23 expectations. There has so far been a slew of CAPEX announcements, projects tendered and even awarded, and participation from the private space has been very vigorous," Cheruvu added.

Check out more Budget related news here

Expectations

"The FY24 Budget could entail a similar continuation of capitalized growth. To fund this, the government had, during FY23, collected windfall gain taxes on certain export-oriented goods like steel and oil in a bid to first allow the domestic economy to avail of those goods where prices had sky-rocketed as inflation reared its head. The government is also finally seeing the fruits of good execution of GST, wherein Rs 1.5 lakh crore is the new psychological monthly barrier to breach."

Rajesh Cheruvu
Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer|LGT Wealth India