Exclusive: States make desperate demands for more COVID-19 vaccines, Centre faces a stockout

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 23, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

The Union government’s failure to procure vaccine doses immediately may be seen as an indication that booster shots against COVID may be available only in the private market in days to come.

The growing COVID-19 scare and increasing public demand for vaccines have prompted several states to reach out to the Centre but the Union government is staring at a stockout, with less than 1 crore shots of Coronavirus vaccines left in its kitty.

“Several states, such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, have made desperate calls for COVID-19 vaccines in view of the demand for booster shots but there is no decision yet on whether we are going to procure more stocks,” said a government source.

Curiously, there has been no discussion on fresh procurements by the government for the national COVID-19 vaccination programme even during the two crucial top-level meetings over the last two days.

Moneycontrol reached out to Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan for his comments on the issue but no response has been received so far. This report will be updated when he responds to the query.

Government figures show that while over 220 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far to people aged 12 years and above, the coverage of booster doses—allowed only for adults -- stands at just 28 percent of the eligible beneficiaries.

On December 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself chaired a high-level meeting on COVID-19 status and preparedness as China is grappling with its worst-ever pandemic crisis after dumping its zero-COVID policy earlier this month.